Disruption on West Coast Main Line after tree fall causes ‘significant damage’

Train passengers taking the West Coast Main Line have been warned to avoid travelling on Monday after a tree fell on lines in Dumfries and Galloway.

Network Rail said the tree caused “significant damage” to overhead lines after it fell on the track near Beattock.

Avanti West Coast, which operates trains on the line, cancelled Monday’s services and advised customers to seek refunds or travel another day.

The disruption is expected to last until Tuesday.

Network Rail said: “Overnight, a tree came down near Beattock, causing significant damage to the overhead lines.

“This is affecting services between Carlisle and Scotland. Our teams are working as quickly and safely as possible, but unfortunately disruption is expected to last all day.”

Avanti West Coast said: “Due to damage to overhead wires between Lockerbie and Carlisle, we are advising customers not to travel north or south of Carlisle today, June 30.

“If you were due to travel to or from Scotland today, your ticket dated June 30 can be used on any Avanti West Coast train, via the same route tomorrow July 1.”