Death of Drag Race star The Vivienne was misadventure, rules coroner

Popular drag queen performer The Vivienne’s death was from misadventure after suffering cardio respiratory arrest after taking ketamine, a coroner has ruled.

James Lee Williams, 32, was found in the bath by a neighbour at their home in Chorlton-by-Backford, Cheshire, on Sunday January 5.

The last time anyone had contact with them was on the previous Friday evening, when their friend, Bobby Musker, told Warrington Coroner’s Court it was evident the entertainer had taken ketamine.

The inquest into their death heard that five drug snap bags were found in the property, including in a bedroom draw and a bin in the bathroom.

Although the performer had struggled with drugs in the past, Williams’ family told the hearing they should not be remembered for their use of ketamine and that drugs did not define the person they were.

Friends and family had no worries about Williams’ mental health, the hearing was told, and the performer was looking forward to future roles on TV and in the theatre, although did “occasionally” take ketamine.

The coffin of The Vivienne is carried into St Margaret’s Church in Bodelwyddan (Danny Lawson/PA)

Jacqueline Devonish, senior coroner for Cheshire, concluding the inquest, said: “The medical cause of death is cardio-respiratory arrest due to ketamine use.

“The conclusion, on the balance of probabilities, I’m satisfied that James Williams’ death was a misadventure, he took ketamine but he did not intend to take his own life.”

Williams, who was born in St Asaph, North Wales, was the winner of the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and years later admitted having been a drug addict.

An officer of the coroner’s court told media that Williams’ family would like the media to use “they/them” pronouns for their loved one.

The coroner said Williams had probably died in the bath on the Friday evening after taking ketamine, two days before his body was discovered by a neighbour after concerns were raised about a lack of contact.

She added: “However the toxicology results indicate that the concentration found in the post-mortem, despite two days having lapsed, was still fairly high, which suggests he may have reached a fatal level on the Friday, I would describe that concentration as acute.

“He made a name for himself in the performing arts as a drag artiste, known as The Vivienne.

“He was very bold in the pursuit of all his dreams and used his platform to make a difference.”

The Vivienne appeared on Dancing On Ice in 2023 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The inquest heard medical records showed Williams had struggled with drug use in the past, including with the use of ketamine, cocaine and alcohol but did stop taking drugs for a number of years and before his death he did not routinely take ketamine.

At the time of his death, Williams was in the Christmas break from performing in Chitty-Chitty Bang Bang, finishing in Blackpool on December 30 before the show’s tour began again in March.

Earlier, Bobby Musker described himself as Williams’ best friend, who he had known for 16 years, first working as drag queens in Liverpool.

Mr Musker said he was aware his friend used ketamine, but he had gone “years” not using the drug – but would occasionally take the substance.

He said: “I knew he was not sober. He didn’t want to be taking it. He wasn’t taking it constantly.

“He struggled with his sobriety but he really tried his hardest not to do it. It was not a constant thing.”

Mr Musker said he was the last to see Williams in a video call around 8.30pm on the Friday evening before his body was found on the following Sunday.

He added: “I could tell when he was on it. He mentioned he had been to Liverpool in an Uber. I knew that he had been to get ketamine.”

Mr Musker said he understood his friend planned to get a takeaway meal and have a bath.

But he alerted Williams’ neighbour, Janine Godbold, to go round to his house around lunchtime on Sunday, after concern over a lack of contact.

Ms Godbold, told the court she became good friends with Williams after the entertainer moved to the village where she lived and they became near neighbours.

She had keys to Williams’ home, Swallow Barn, and went with her son Ryan, letting herself in.

Ms Godbold broke down in tears as she told the court she found Williams in the bath.

“He just looked like he was sleeping, I ran over to him and put my hand under his head,” she said.

“I kept hold of him, I kept talking to him.”

Paramedic Daniel Davies told the hearing he was called to the house but it was quickly apparent there was no pulse and no medical intervention could help.

Det Sgt Thomas Philpotts, from Cheshire Police, said he was called to the scene due to the “unusual” circumstances.

When officers searched the house, Mr Philpotts said, “several” snap bags which he believed had contained drugs were found in the bathroom bin and in a draw.

The officer said he concluded there was nothing suspicious and no suggestion of a third-party involvement, and it was likely Williams had died after a medical episode in the bath, possibly brought on by drug use.

A report from toxicologist Dr Kerry Taylor said tests showed a relatively high level of ketamine, but not at a level normally causing death.

However, the drug can cause drowsiness, seizures and heart stimulation and the concentration may have dissipated over time.

Dr David Butterworth, the pathologist who carried out the post-mortem, said there was no evidence of drowning.

His report said the use of ketamine could have contributed to toxicity and death, and the amounts found in Williams’ body could have been higher when he was alive than the levels found after death due to the passage of time.

Dr Butterworth concluded: “This man has died form the effects of cardio respiratory arrest due to the use of ketamine.”

His father, Lee Williams, told the hearing: “He was just an outgoing character who was full of life, he just wanted to make people laugh.

“He achieved his goals. He had future goals he wanted to achieve. Along the way he always wanted to try to help his community, which he did and try to help other drag queens.

“He was always available. He never turned anybody down. He never turned his back on anybody. He never said no.

“He loved the stage, that’s where he saw the rest of his career being, on the stage, in the theatre. “That’s what he loved to do.”