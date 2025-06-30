Criminal investigation into Kneecap and Bob Vylan performances at Glastonbury

A criminal investigation is under way after the performances of Bob Vylan and Kneecap at Glastonbury Festival, police have confirmed.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers had reviewed video footage and audio recordings from the sets at the Somerset festival on Saturday.

The force said a criminal investigation is under way with a senior detective appointed to lead the investigation.

Kneecap performing on the West Holts Stage (Ben Birchall/PA)

During Bob Vylan’s performance, rapper Bobby Vylan chanted “death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)”, while a member of Belfast rap group Kneecap suggested fans “start a riot” outside his bandmate’s upcoming court appearance.

A police spokesman said: “This has been recorded as a public order incident at this time while our inquiries are at an early stage.

“The investigation will be evidence-led and will closely consider all appropriate legislation, including relating to hate crimes.

“We have received a large amount of contact in relation to these events from people across the world and recognise the strength of public feeling.

“There is absolutely no place in society for hate.”

The force said neighbourhood policing teams were speaking with people in their local communities and key stakeholders, which it hoped would reassure the public “how seriously we are treating Saturday’s events”.

It asked members of the public to stop reporting the matter because an investigation is already taking place.

The BBC has expressed its regret at not pulling the live stream of Bob Vylan’s performance, saying the “antisemitic sentiments” expressed were “utterly unacceptable”.

Christopher Landau, the US deputy secretary of state, said the band had been banned from the US ahead of a tour later this year due to their “hateful tirade at Glastonbury”.

Bob Vylan played at Coachella in California earlier this year but will be unable to return to the US. They were set to perform in Chicago, Brooklyn and Philadelphia in the autumn.

The duo, formed in Ipswich in 2017, have released four albums addressing issues to do with racism, masculinity and class.

Bobby Vylan’s real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster, 34, according to reports.

In a statement posted to Instagram after the Glastonbury set, Vylan said: “Teaching our children to speak up for the change they want and need is the only way that we make this world a better place.

“As we grow older and our fire starts to possibly dim under the suffocation of adult life and all its responsibilities, it is incredibly important that we encourage and inspire future generations to pick up the torch that was passed to us.”

They are due to perform at Radar Festival in Manchester on Saturday and Boardmasters, a surfing and music festival in Newquay, Cornwall, in August.

Kneecap have been in the headlines after member Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, was charged with a terror offence.

In reference to his bandmate’s upcoming court date, Naoise O Caireallain, who performs under the name Moglai Bap, told Glastonbury they would “start a riot outside the courts”, before clarifying: “No riots, just love and support, and support for Palestine.”