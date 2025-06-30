Bob Vylan and Kneecap face criminal probe as BBC Glastonbury coverage criticised

Kneecap and Bob Vylan are facing criminal police investigations for their performances at Glastonbury Festival as US authorities confirmed the latter group have been banned from entering the country.

The BBC also expressed regret at not pulling its livestream of Bob Vylan’s “unacceptable” set, with the Culture Secretary claiming the issue should have been foreseeable and constituted “a problem of leadership” for the broadcaster.

Bobby Vylan, one half of the British rap punk duo, led crowds at the festival’s West Holts Stage on Saturday in chants of “Free, free Palestine” and “Death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)”.

Kneecap performed at Glastonbury straight after Bob Vylan on Saturday (Yui Mok/PA)

In their own set on the stage directly afterwards, Irish rap trio Kneecap similarly led chants of “Free Palestine” while member Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who appeared in court earlier this month charged with a terror offence, wore a keffiyeh during the performance.

Fellow member JJ O Dochartaigh also wore a T-shirt that said: “We are all Palestine Action” in reference to the soon-to-be-banned campaign group.

Avon and Somerset Police said they had launched a probe on Monday into both performances at the festival after reviewing video footage and audio recordings, with a senior detective appointed to lead it.

A police spokesman said: “This has been recorded as a public order incident at this time while our inquiries are at an early stage.

“The investigation will be evidence-led and will closely consider all appropriate legislation, including relating to hate crimes.”

US deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau announced that Bob Vylan’s US visas had been revoked due to “their hateful tirade at Glastonbury”, with the duo scheduled to tour in Chicago, Brooklyn and Philadelphia in October.

The BBC has faced strong criticism for continuing to livestream their performance on iPlayer with on-screen warnings about discriminatory language, leading to broadcasting regulator Ofcom saying it was “very concerned” by the decision.

In a statement on Monday, the BBC said: “Millions of people tuned in to enjoy Glastonbury this weekend across the BBC’s output but one performance within our livestreams included comments that were deeply offensive.

“The BBC respects freedom of expression but stands firmly against incitement to violence.

“The antisemitic sentiments expressed by Bob Vylan were utterly unacceptable and have no place on our airwaves.

“We welcome Glastonbury’s condemnation of the performance.

“The performance was part of a livestream of the West Holts stage on BBC iPlayer.

“The judgment on Saturday to issue a warning on screen while streaming online was in line with our editorial guidelines.

“In addition, we took the decision not to make the performance available on demand.

“The team were dealing with a live situation, but with hindsight we should have pulled the stream during the performance.

“We regret this did not happen.”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said the Government was “exasperated” with the “lack of account from the leadership” at the BBC during a statement to the Commons on Monday.

Addressing a point from Jim Allister, TUV MP for North Antrim, that the livestream was “an appalling pro-terrorist broadcast”, Ms Nandy said: “He will know that this Government supports the BBC.

“We believe it is an important institution.

“That is why we are so disappointed that this has happened, why we have been so exasperated with the lack of account from the leadership, not just about this, but about a previous Gaza documentary and a number of other issues as well.

“The BBC is one of the most important institutions in our country, and that is the reason why it is held to the highest of standards.”

Ms Nandy said the incident had raised “very, very serious questions at the highest levels of the BBC about the operational oversight and the way in which editorial standards are understood”, adding that she wanted to see “rapid action” from the broadcaster.

Glastonbury Festival itself also condemned Bob Vylan’s chants, saying it was “appalled” by what was said on stage.

A statement on Instagram said: “Their chants very much crossed a line and we are urgently reminding everyone involved in the production of the festival that there is no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech or incitement to violence.”

Bob Vylan, who formed in Ipswich in 2017, have released four albums addressing issues to do with racism, masculinity and class.

Bobby Vylan’s real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster, 34, according to reports.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Vylan said: “Teaching our children to speak up for the change they want and need is the only way that we make this world a better place.

“As we grow older and our fire starts to possibly dim under the suffocation of adult life and all its responsibilities, it is incredibly important that we encourage and inspire future generations to pick up the torch that was passed to us.”

Kneecap have been in the headlines after member O hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, was charged with a terror offence.

In reference to his bandmate’s upcoming court date, Naoise O Caireallain told Glastonbury they would “start a riot outside the courts”, before clarifying: “No riots, just love and support, and support for Palestine.”