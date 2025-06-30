BBC regrets not pulling Bob Vylan Glastonbury live stream

The BBC has expressed regret at not pulling the live stream of Bob Vylan’s performance during Glastonbury on Saturday, saying the “antisemitic sentiments” expressed by the group were “utterly unacceptable”.

The corporation has come under fire after rapper Bobby Vylan – of the rap punk duo – led crowds at the festival’s West Holts Stage in chants of “free, free Palestine” and “death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)”.

Following the performance, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer criticised the chants as “appalling hate speech” and on Monday broadcasting regulator Ofcom said it is “very concerned” about the live stream.

In a statement, the BBC said: “Millions of people tuned in to enjoy Glastonbury this weekend across the BBC’s output but one performance within our livestreams included comments that were deeply offensive. The BBC respects freedom of expression but stands firmly against incitement to violence.

Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)

“The antisemitic sentiments expressed by Bob Vylan were utterly unacceptable and have no place on our airwaves. We welcome Glastonbury’s condemnation of the performance.

“The performance was part of a live stream of the West Holts stage on BBC iPlayer.

“The judgment on Saturday to issue a warning on screen while streaming online was in line with our editorial guidelines.

“In addition, we took the decision not to make the performance available on demand. The team were dealing with a live situation, but with hindsight we should have pulled the stream during the performance. We regret this did not happen.”

The BBC said that in light of the performance, they would be looking at their guidance around live events so “we can be sure teams are clear on when it is acceptable to keep output on air”.

Ofcom said in its statement that the BBC “clearly has questions to answer”, adding: “We have been speaking to the BBC over the weekend and we are obtaining further information as a matter of urgency, including what procedures were in place to ensure compliance with its own editorial guidelines.”

Avon and Somerset Police said at the weekend that they are assessing videos of comments made by Bob Vylan and Belfast rap trio Kneecap at Glastonbury to decide whether any offences may have been committed.

A member of Kneecap, who performed on the West Holts stage in the slot directly after Bob Vylan, suggested fans “start a riot” at his bandmate’s forthcoming court appearance related to a terrorism charge.

In addition, during their performance, a member of Kneecap also said “f*** Keir Starmer” on stage after the Prime Minister called for the band not to play at the festival.

Glastonbury Festival itself also condemned the chants by Bob Vylan, saying in a statement on Sunday they were “appalled by the statements” made on stage.

Bob Vylan have released four albums addressing issues to do with racism, masculinity and class (Yui Mok/PA)

A statement on Instagram said: “Their chants very much crossed a line and we are urgently reminding everyone involved in the production of the festival that there is no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech or incitement to violence.”

Bob Vylan, who formed in Ipswich in 2017, have released four albums addressing issues to do with racism, masculinity and class.

Bobby Vylan’s real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster, 34, according to reports.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Vylan said: “Teaching our children to speak up for the change they want and need is the only way that we make this world a better place.

“As we grow older and our fire starts to possibly dim under the suffocation of adult life and all its responsibilities, it is incredibly important that we encourage and inspire future generations to pick up the torch that was passed to us.”