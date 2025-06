Acts who made political statements at Glastonbury 2025

Rap duo Bob Vylan have come under fire after their Glastonbury performance when vocalist Bobby Vylan led crowds to chants of “death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)”.

The BBC has since expressed regret at not pulling its live-stream of the duo’s performance at the West Holts stage on Saturday, saying the “antisemitic sentiments” expressed by the group were “utterly unacceptable”.

Since Glastonbury was founded more than 50 years ago, many artists have used their platform at the ever-growing event to make political statements.

Here are some of the acts who shared their views with audiences at this year’s festival at Worthy Farm:

– Kneecap

The Irish rap group led Glastonbury crowds in chants of “f*** Keir Starmer” during their set at the festival on Saturday.

The group, who hail from Belfast, have been in the headlines after member Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, was charged with a terror offence.

JJ O’Dochartaigh performing during Kneecap’s set on the West Holts Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

Member Naoise O Caireallain, who performs under the name Moglai Bap, said during their set: “The Prime Minister of your country, not mine, said he didn’t want us to play, so f*** Keir Starmer.”

He also said a “big thank you to the Eavis family”, adding the festival organisers “stood strong” amid calls for Kneecap to be dropped from the line-up.

The band also led crowds in chants of “Free Palestine”, with O hAnnaidh commenting on the sheer number of flags at the festival.

The 27-year-old wore a keffiyeh during the set, while member JJ O Dochartaigh, who performs under the name DJ Provai, wore his signature tri-coloured balaclava and a T-shirt reading: “We are all Palestine Action” in reference to the soon-to-be banned campaign group.

Sir Rod Stewart paid tribute to Ukraine during his set (Yui Mok/PA)

– Sir Rod Stewart

Sir Rod Stewart filled the tea-time legends slot on Sunday, where he performed alongside his former Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood, Simply Red’s Mick Hucknall and Scottish singer Lulu.

The 80-year-old singer, who called on Britain to “give Nigel Farage a chance” in an interview with the Times on Saturday, dedicated a song to Ukraine while its war with Russia rages on.

Ukrainian flags were shown on a screen behind Sir Rod, who said: “There’s been a lot about the Middle East recently, quite rightly so, but I want to draw your attention to Ukraine in the next song, it’s called the Love Train.”

The lyrics allude to a call for peace, as Sir Rod sang: “People all over the world, join hands. Start the love train. The first stop that we make will be in England. Tell all the folks in Russia and China too. Don’t you know that it’s time to get on board?”

– Jade

Former Little Mix star Jade Thirwall took to the Woodsies stage on Saturday and got fans to join in during her perfomance of her record FUFN (F*** You For Now).

“I’m sure there are so many people who would love to say f*** you, so I want you all to put your middle fingers up in the air,” she told crowds.

Jade made her political views known during her set (Ian West/PA)

She encouraged her audience to join her in a call and response, where she said things she dislikes and they responded “f*** you”, including a jibe at Mr Farage’s Reform UK party.

“Like low battery, smelly toilets, Reform, welfare cuts, transphobia, silencing protests, selling arms, justifying genocide,” Jade called out.

– Black Country, New Road

The indie-folk band played the Woodsies stage on Sunday, with vocalist and bassist Tyler Hyde taking centre stage wearing a Palestine flag T-shirt.

The six-piece from Cambridge also had a flag draped over their keyboard, and during their set Hyde said “Free Palestine” and led the audience in chants of “Free, free Palestine”.

– Wolf Alice

Later on Sunday, singer Ellie Rowsell told the crowd watching the Mercury-winning indie band at the Other Stage: “Whilst we have the stage for just a little bit longer, we want to express our solidarity with the people of Palestine.

“No one should ever be afraid to do that.

“We love you all, and we will see you out on the field.”