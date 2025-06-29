Young man fighting for life after BMW overturns in Piccadilly Circus

A young man is fighting for his life after a BMW crashed in Piccadilly Circus, central London.

The black car overturned in the early hours of Sunday and was lying on its roof near the Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain, known as Eros.

Two men aged 22 who were in the vehicle were taken to hospital, one of them in a life-threatening condition.

The car was lying on its roof near the Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain (Lucy North/PA)

No pedestrians were injured and no other vehicles are thought to be involved, the Metropolitan Police said.

Road closures are in place around Piccadilly Circus.

The Met said it was called at about 5.30am, with London Ambulance Service paramedics and the London Fire Brigade.