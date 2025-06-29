Women’s Euros forecast to boost UK economy with pubs hoping to serve more pints

The Uefa Women’s Euros is set to deliver a summertime boost to the UK economy with pubs hoping to serve millions of extra pints during the tournament, according to a leading trade body.

Pubs being allowed to stay open later if England or Wales reach the final stages could also reel in more customers.

The Uefa Women’s Euro 2025 tournament kicks off in Switzerland on July 2, with England’s Lionesses and Wales playing their first matches on Saturday July 5.

Pubs are hoping to pull an additional 2.6 million extra pints during the tournament, the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) found, based on an estimated increase in pub beer sales during matches compared with the annual daily average.

The BBPA, whose members brew 90% of British beer and own nearly half of UK pubs, said this could deliver a £13 million boost to the economy.

Furthermore, pubs could be allowed to stay open beyond their usual closing time if either of the two countries reach the semi-finals or final of the Euros, which will take place towards the end of July.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the BBPA, said: “The pub has forever been regarded as a home away from home, especially for sports fans, so it’s no surprise that fans will be flocking to the pub to cheer on our brilliant teams.”

However, Ms McClarkin renewed calls for the Government to “level the playing field and reduce beer duty”, with England and Wales paying the fourth-highest tax rate compared with other nations competing in the tournament, she said.

Alcohol duty is paid by manufacturers when they make their products, and the duty is generally then passed on to consumers through prices.

Duty on draught pints was cut by 1.7% earlier in the year – meaning a penny off a pint in the pub.