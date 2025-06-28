Vigil to mark three years since Zara Aleena’s murder

Mourners are to gather in east London for a silent walk to mark the third anniversary of the murder of law graduate Zara Aleena.

The 35-year-old was walking home from a night out when she stalked and killed by a sexual predator on 26 June 2022 in Ilford, east London – just minutes from her front door.

Her killing was “preventable”, and the subsequent investigation has helped expose failings in institutions such as the probation service and the police, her family say.

Ms Aleena’s murderer Jordan McSweeney had been released from prison nine days earlier.

Her aunt Farah Naz said: “Zara’s death must mean something — it must lead to something better – that’s what keeps us going.”

The vigil on Sunday is to include a moment of reflection and a walk past the spot where she was murdered, organisers said.

Ms Naz said: “The anniversary is heavy, of course — but the truth is, every day since Zara was taken from us has been hard.

“Every day, it’s hard to comprehend.

“We come together on this day not only to honour Zara’s life, but also in protest.

Floral tributes left at the scene on Cranbrook Road in Ilford, east London, where Zara Aleena, 35, was murdered (Ted Hennessey/PA)

“Protest against a system that failed her.

“Protest against a culture that excuses violence.

“What happened to Zara is not acceptable. It is not inevitable. It is not human.

“We must not look the other way.

“This day gives us space to speak her name, to honour her and to keep her at the heart of the change that’s needed.”

The jury at Ms Aleena’s inquest last year found: “Zara’s death was contributed to by the failure of multiple state agencies to act in accordance to policies and procedures – to share intelligence, accurately assess risk of serious harm, (and) act and plan in response to the risk in a sufficient, timely and coordinated way”.

Evidence to the inquest prompted the coroner Nadia Persaud to issue a prevention of future deaths report warning there is a risk similar killings could occur unless action is taken.

She instructed the Probation Service and Metropolitan Police to improve their services.

Low staffing levels, poor understanding around risk assessment and a “lack of professional curiosity” within the Probation Service were all listed as matters of concern, as was a lack of “rigour, detail and independence” of a Met investigation into the case, Ms Persaud concluded.

McSweeney was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 38 years at the Old Bailey in December 2022 after admitting sexually assaulting and murdering Ms Aleena.

In November 2023, he won a Court of Appeal bid to reduce the minimum term of his life sentence to 33 years.

The Ministry of Justice has been contacted for comment.