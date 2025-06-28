Harry emphasises importance of ‘compassion’ in surprise New York appearance

The Duke of Sussex emphasised the importance of “compassion” during a surprise appearance at the Nexus Global Summit in New York City.

According to the organisation’s website, the event on Friday brought together more than 350 of the world’s “most influential next-gen philanthropists, impact investors and social innovators” to “tackle global challenges and shape a better future for 2025 and beyond”.

Harry was an unannounced featured speaker for the event, where he discussed the impact of service and the importance of establishing stronger communities to tackle issues such as disconnection and social isolation.

He pointed to the work of his Archewell Foundation in fostering community and combating social isolation, both online and offline.

In his address, the Duke of Sussex urged those in attendance to use their platforms to serve the wider community (Aaron Chown/PA)

Harry and the Duchess of Sussex founded the non-profit organisation in 2020.

He told the crowd: “As the world gets harder, as people’s lives become harder, compassion can shrink.

“The thing that gives me the most hope is the grassroots approach.

“Many of you here today are connected and involved with so many community solutions, because it’s what energises all of you, and that service part is really what energises me as well.”

In his address, the duke also urged those in attendance to use their platforms to serve the wider community, telling the crowd: “Whatever you put out there, you get back.”

Harry met with the Nexus Australian delegation, made up of people and organisations working to address mental health and social media safety, and a Brazilian delegation of 12 young people striving to tackle inequality through education and volunteerism.

The summit runs until Saturday, with other featured speakers ranging from journalists to activists and chief executives.