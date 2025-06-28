Carrie Johnson warns mothers about dehydration from hospital bed

Carrie Johnson, the wife of former prime minister Boris Johnson, has urged breastfeeding mothers to eat and drink properly after she had a short spell in hospital with severe hydration.

Mrs Johnson, 37, whose fourth child with the former leader of the Conservative Party was born on May 21, said a two-night hospital stay was “not on my postpartum bingo card”.

Her warning came in a Instagram story alongside a photo of Mrs Johnson in hospital cradling baby Poppy Eliza Josephine.

Britain is expected to experience another heatwave this weekend when temperatures could top 30C, with an amber heat health alert issued.

Mrs Johnson wrote: “Being hospitalised for two nights for severe dehydration was not on my postpartum bingo card.”

She urged “breastfeeding mums” to make sure they eat and drink enough, “especially if your babe is clusterfeeding”.

Advice on the NHS website tells new mothers to drink plenty of fluids and to have a drink beside them as the settle down to breastfeed. Water, lower fat milks, lower sugar or sugar-free drinks are all good choices.

Mrs Johnson thanked everyone who has helped them get through a “brutal” week.

She wrote: “This week has honestly been brutal. “Mastitis (me), reflux (her), dehydration (me). What a pair we are!

“But thank you for all the kind messages, especially all the brilliant advice on reflux. Really appreciate it and made me feel way less alone going thru it all.

“And as ever, thanks to our amazing NHS.”

Her message comes as a second amber heat health alert in two weeks came into force on Friday.

The alert, which covers London, the East Midlands, South East, South West and East of England, will last until 6pm on Tuesday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued a yellow alert for Yorkshire and Humber and the West Midlands for the same time period, with the agency warning of significant impacts across health and social care services.