Business Secretary meeting Lotus after reports of plans to scrap UK carmaking

The Business Secretary will hold talks with Lotus after the carmaker appeared to shelve plans to shut its UK operations.

After reports that Chinese owner Geely was planning to stop manufacturing at the Hethel plant in Norfolk, putting 1,300 jobs at risk, Lotus issued a statement saying it had “no plans” to close the factory.

Jonathan Reynolds will speak to the company on Sunday, the PA news agency understands.

The British sportscar brand has been majority-owned by Chinese multinational Geely since 2017.

The Financial Times had reported it was considering shutting up shop in the UK and in favour of a new plant in the US.

On Saturday, Lotus sought to assuage concerns with a statement that it remains “committed” to the UK, which it called its largest commercial market in Europe and the “heart” of the brand.

“Lotus Cars is continuing normal operations, and there are no plans to close the factory,” it said.

“We are actively exploring strategic options to enhance efficiency and ensure global competitiveness in the evolving market.

“We have invested significantly in R&D and operations in the UK, over the past six years. Lotus remains committed to the UK, and its customers, employees, dealers, suppliers, as well as its proud British heritage.”

A Government spokesperson said: “The Government does not comment on speculation or the commercial affairs of private companies.”