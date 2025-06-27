Scottish troops set for relocation with high-readiness posting in Cyprus

A Scottish Army battalion is gearing up to relocate to Cyprus for two years, where it will take on a new role as a high-readiness standby formation.

The soldiers of 4th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland (4 SCOTS) have been based at Bourlon Barracks at the Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire for the last 10 years.

During that time they have been able to “put down roots” – building families and friendships, and continuing “proud” Scottish traditions including the Highland games.

The new posting will see them relocate to the British Sovereign Base Area in Dhekelia, Cyprus, with the first flights scheduled for Saturday.

Once there the battalion will stand ready to respond at short notice to emerging situations across the Middle East and North Africa.

At the same time they will be tasked with supporting peacekeeping efforts and protecting key military infrastructure on the island.

Captain Craig Taylor, who has been with the battalion throughout its time at Bourlon Barracks, said the move will be a “big change” for the troops.

“We’ve had 10 solid years of stability here in Catterick. It’s been a place where soldiers could put down roots, raise families, and grow professionally,” he said.

“Moving to Cyprus will be a big change for us, not just in terms of the climate.

“This is an exciting opportunity that soldiers have been training hard for. It’s not a short-term tour or exercise – it’s a full overseas posting which gives us the chance to experience new cultures and ways of life.

Despite being more than 2,000 miles from Scotland, the troops will maintain traditions including holding a Highland games (Sergeant Donald Todd/MoD Crown Copyright/PA)

“Professionally, it sharpens our edge. We’ll be held at high readiness to deploy anywhere in the region, and beyond which is of real strategic importance to the UK.”

It is not the first overseas posting for the battalion, which has been involved in operations in the likes of Iraq, Afghanistan and Kosovo since its formation in 2006.

Closer to home, 4 SCOTS also provided security support for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, provided emergency aid during the 2018 Saddleworth Moor wildfires, and took part in the national Covid-19 response.

Despite being more than 2,000 miles from Scotland, the battalion intends to take its traditions with it, with events including regimental competitions and Burns Night celebrations remaining “firm fixtures” in the calendar.

Capt Taylor added: “We’re proud of everything we’ve achieved here.

“But now it’s time to pack up, push forward, and embed our Scottish identity into a new location.”