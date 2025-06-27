Police searching for boy, 13, believe he entered river

Police leading a major search operation for a missing 13-year-old boy believe he entered the River Tees.

Dozens of emergency service personnel have joined the search for Mylo Capilla, who was last seen at around 9pm on Thursday in an area known as the Muddies in Ingleby Barwick, Teesside.

Cleveland Police said Mylo was believed to have gone with his friend to the river near to Ramsey Gardens and entered the water.

Emergency services at Ramsey Gardens, Ingleby Berwick, Teesside, where a major search is ongoing for 13-year-old Mylo Capilla (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Dave Sutherland said: “Since the report at 9pm last night, officers have been conducting extensive searches throughout the night to try and find Mylo.

“These searches are continuing this morning with specialist teams including the police drone and dogs alongside support from Cleveland Fire Brigade, National Police Air Service, marine water and mountain rescue.

“This is understandably hugely distressing for Mylo’s family, friends and the wider community.

“While I know members of the public want to help, I would ask you not to search near the river for your own safety and to allow specialist teams to do their job.

“Instead, can I please ask you to speak directly to an officer at the scene.

“We are doing all we can to find Mylo and I would ask anyone who has information to please get in touch by calling 101.”

More than 12 hours after the alarm was raised, the police helicopter continued to fly over a short span of the Tees.

A police cordon was in place in Ramsey Gardens, around 200 metres from the river, to keep the public away from the search area.

Cleveland Fire and Rescue Service was also on the scene.

One local said the Muddies was a large area stretching along the riverbank and was a known place for children and young people to play.

And Andy Campbell, 64, said the strong sense of community in Ingleby Barwick meant people wanted to help.

He said: “This is one of the biggest housing estates in Europe and most families have children or grandchildren, and people think ‘If this was me, I would hope people will help’, it’s the way we are around here.

“It’s very family-orientated.”