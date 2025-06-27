Police find body in search for missing 13-year-old boy

A body has been found in the search for a missing 13-year-old boy believed to have entered the River Tees, police have confirmed.

A major search operation was unde rway on Friday as dozens of emergency service personnel joined the search for Mylo Capilla, who was last seen at around 9pm on Thursday in an area known as the Muddies in Ingleby Barwick, Teesside.

Cleveland Police confirmed in a statement published on Friday evening that the body of a boy has been found.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Very sadly, police and partner agencies searching the river for 13-year-old Mylo Capilla at Ingleby Barwick have found the body of a boy.

“Whilst formal identification has yet to take place, Mylo’s parents have been informed and they continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

“All our thoughts are with Mylo’s family and friends as well as with the wider community at this extremely difficult time.”

Cleveland Police previously said Mylo was believed to have gone with his friend to the river near to Ramsey Gardens and entered the water.

More than 12 hours after the alarm was raised, the police helicopter continued to fly over a short span of the Tees.

A police cordon was in place in Ramsey Gardens, around 200 metres from the river, to keep the public away from the search area.

Cleveland Fire and Rescue Service was also on the scene.

One local said the Muddies was a large area stretching along the riverbank and was a known place for children and young people to play.