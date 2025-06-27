M&S boss criticises post-Brexit food labelling as ‘bureaucratic madness’

The chief executive of Marks and Spencer has criticised an aspect of the final phase of the Windsor Framework coming into effect as “bureaucratic madness”.

Stuart Machin described “yet another layer of unnecessary costs and red tape for retailers”, as he revealed that more than 1,000 M&S products destined for Northern Ireland will need to have a “Not for EU” sticker affixed from next week.

These labels have been phased in since 2023 when the post-Brexit trading deal was agreed.

The Windsor Framework was negotiated by the UK and EU to address issues which had arisen in the operation of the Northern Ireland Protocol which effectively keeps Northern Ireland within the EU for trade.

However, rules were needed to ensure goods for the UK did not enter the EU single market in the Republic of Ireland.

Earlier this month the UK Government indicated it would hope for a smoother flow of trade when its new sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) deal with the EU is finalised.

Mr Machin indicated he was hopeful that the stickers may become unnecessary following the new deal.

He took to social media on Friday to express his frustration.

“Next week sees the final phase of the Windsor Framework come into effect, adding yet another layer of unnecessary costs and red tape for food retailers like M&S. – 1000+ M&S products destined for Northern Ireland will need to have a ‘Not For EU’ label stuck on them,” he posted on the social media platform X.

“Another 400 will need to go through additional checks in the ‘Red Lane’.

“Quite frankly it’s bureaucratic madness, confusing for customers, and completely unnecessary given the UK has some of the highest food standards in the world.

“The Government’s SPS deal with the EU will be game-changing, and it can’t come soon enough!”