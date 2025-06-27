‘It’s been a privilege’: Joe Duffy presents final Liveline show

Joe Duffy said it had been a “privilege” to present RTE’s famous phone-in show Liveline as he signed off for the final time on Friday.

The Ballyfermot broadcaster, 69, is retiring after 37 years at the station and 27 years presenting Liveline.

The show has reflected Irish life over the decades, providing a forum for everyday gripes, reuniting long-lost relatives and exposing injustices.

Duffy, the plain-spoken umpire for the on-air debates, has been personally motivated by some of the topics he covered, including the children who died in the 1916 Rising, the survivors of institutional abuse and the closure of “headshops”, which sold drugs paraphernalia.

Signing off on his final programme, Duffy told his listeners: “That’s all from me on Liveline.

“Goodbye from studio one and remember – 51551 wash your hands,” referencing a mantra he used during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He concluded: “Love you all, it’s been a privilege.”

Speaking ahead of his final show, Duffy said Liveline “will go on” without him: “It’s the voices on Liveline; the less I talk the better, I find.

Joe Duffy has worked at RTE for 37 years (PA)

“We (the media) are still trusted. In the main we are still trusted, unlike other countries.

“They’re all part of our daily discourse, which is great and I hope that continues.”

During his last programme, Duffy was praised by musician Brush Shiels as “a voice for the voiceless” and he was thanked by people whose lives had been changed because of him and Liveline.

Irish president Michael D Higgins sent in a message to praise Duffy’s “lifelong commitment to justice, equality, and public service” and to Liveline as “a civic space”.

“Your stewardship of that space with your distinctive blend of both compassion, curiosity and courage, has been both passionate and principled, marked by a rare empathy making an enduring contribution to our public discourse.”

Irish premier Micheal Martin called in to the show to praise his kindness, and said it would often happen that civil servants would run into him and say “Liveline’s gone mad, we’ve got to do this that and the other”.

“You were and are the voice of the people, you were authentic, you gave the people a platform, and I think you never left your roots,” he told the broadcaster.

“Your working-class background stood to you, the values that your parents and your family gave to you, I think, were the reason why you had a unique capacity to mediate between the people and authority to tell their stories.”

When Mr Martin said “I’ve known you going back to my student days, where you taught me a few things when I was a student activist”, Duffy quipped: “You forgot that quick enough now.”

Mr Martin continued: “Your personal acts of kindness have always been quite extraordinary, and something that has touched our family quite a lot.”

Mr Martin said that Duffy had taken photos of him with his daughter Leana, who died aged seven in 2010, at a crab fishing competition in Courtmacsherry, which were now “treasured” by him and his family.

“I think it’s your kindness and your compassion that rings through on the radio.”

Duffy joined RTE as a radio producer in 1989 and came to prominence as a reporter on the Gay Byrne Show.

He presented programmes such as Soundbyte before taking over Liveline from Marian Finucane in 1998, attracting some 400,000 listeners to the phone-in programme.

He said his working-class Dublin accent on the national broadcaster had prompted some “green-ink letters” of complaint when he started, some of which were internal.

After Ryan Tubridy’s departure from RTE in 2023, following governance and financial controversies at the station, Duffy became RTE’s top earner on 351,000 euro.

Among Liveline’s most famous episodes were callers giving their thoughts on the television series Normal People, people sharing stories of corporal punishment in Ireland over the decades, women phoning in about menopause and a row Duffy had with Brian Warfield, from the Wolfe Tones, about the song Celtic Symphony.

Asked about whether he would run for the presidency in the autumn, Duffy said on Friday: “I will not lose the run of myself.”

“I can see the Aras from Claddagh Green, I’d say that’s the closest I’ll ever get to it.”

The Minister for Culture and Media Patrick O’Donovan tribute to Duffy for giving a voice to people.

“As the voice of Liveline since 1998, he has helped to start many important conversations in this country, to give a voice to those who were suffering and to those who were vulnerable.

“He has helped us to share in moments of national pride and national mourning, and he has been a consistent part of the daily lives of thousands of listeners across the country for decades.

“From challenging injustices, to celebrating moments of unbridled joy, for 27 years on Liveline and across 37 years with RTE, Joe’s commitment to public service broadcasting has been unwavering.

“While he may be stepping back from the daily microphone, his legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire.”