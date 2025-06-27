Fourth man charged after death of man who was trying to be ‘mediator’ in fight

A fourth man has been charged after the fatal stabbing of a man who was trying to be a “mediator” in a fight.

Emergency services were called to the scene outside Hounslow Muslim Centre on Hanworth Road, west London, at 2.21pm on Sunday, where the 22-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds.

Paramedics from London Ambulance Service treated the man, named by the Metropolitan Police as Dara Omar, from Brentford, west London, before he was taken to hospital where he later died.

A murder investigation was launched and a fourth man has now been charged.

Mohammed Ali, 35, from Hounslow, is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with murder, the Metropolitan Police said.

Three others also charged in connection with the incident appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

They were remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on Monday.

They are: Kaywan Warzier Karim, 27, of Walnut Tree Road, Hounslow, who was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon on Wednesday; Tania Hamza, 33, of Kingsley Road, Hounslow, who was charged on Thursday with violent disorder and assisting an offender; and Aziz Hama, 31, of Selbourne Ave, Hounslow, who was charged on Thursday with assisting an offender.

Anyone who can assist the investigation team is asked to call 101 quoting 4387/22Jun or contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org to remain anonymous.