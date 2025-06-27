‘Forgotten’ England football manager Don Revie to be honoured in home town

“Forgotten” England manager Don Revie is finally to be remembered in his home town years after his great rival Brian Clough was given three local accolades.

Revie, an England player then a pioneering and title-winning coach with Leeds United, has no memorials in his home town of Middlesbrough, where he grew up two miles away from Clough.

While Clough – often dubbed the Greatest Manager England never had – has a statue in the town’s Albert Park, a street named after him in Linthorpe and a plaque on his former house, nothing marks out that Revie was a Boro lad.

Revie, who managed England from 1974 until he quit for the United Arab Emirates in 1977, does not even have a plaque on his former home in Bell Street, Newport.

There is a statue of former Leeds United manager Don Revie outside Elland Road (Nigel French/PA)

Middlesbrough and Thornaby East MP Andy McDonald and Fly Me To The Moon football fanzine editor Robert Nichols approached Revie’s former school Archibald Primary about changing that.

Teaming up with the school, historian Dr Tosh Warwick and local artists, a plan was put forward for a metre-square mosaic at the school which will be visible to passers-by.

The Labour MP said: “Don Revie was a pioneer in football and his achievements were utterly remarkable.

“In a very short space of time he took a second division side in Leeds United to the top of the English game and into Europe.

“But whereas others like Brian Clough and Bill Shankly, who have had similar achievements, are hero figures across the nation, Don Revie is forgotten somewhat outside of Leeds.

“That someone from Middlesbrough’s Newport area could rise to be one of only 16 people to ever hold the permanent position of England football manager and the story not be told seemed to us a crying shame.

“He is a fascinating character who has divided opinion but someone who we should perhaps look again at for the town of Middlesbrough and we hope in this piece of art that we do just that and inspire the pupils of Archibald to know that they can achieve anything they want to.”

Revie honed his skills, which saw him play up front for Leicester City and England, by kicking a ball against the playground walls at his primary school.

Archibald deputy headteacher Steve Cowgill said: “We are really proud that our school has such a long history and are looking forward to working on this exciting project relating to an ex-pupil who went on to be a significant local and national figure.

“Our aim is that as many pupils and their parents and carers as possible can become involved in creating this lasting recognition to Don Revie.”

Revie and Clough, who followed him for just 44 days as Leeds manager, famously clashed in 1974 in a TV interview on the day Clough was sacked, which was later depicted in the film Damned United.

Clough had been a fierce critic of Revie, telling players after he took over at Leeds that they should bin their medals as they had not been won fairly.

Revie, who died aged 61 in 1989, has a statue outside the Elland Road stadium where his tactical nous, planning skills and loyalty to players is fondly remembered by Leeds fans.