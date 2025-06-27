Car production fell for fifth consecutive month in May

The number of new cars and commercial vehicles built in the UK fell for the fifth consecutive month in May, figures show.

Production was down by a third compared to the same time a year ago, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Excluding 2020, when Covid lockdowns saw factories shuttered or running at greatly reduced capacity, it was the lowest performance for the month since 1949.

In the year to date, production is down by almost 13% on 2024, to 348,226, the lowest since 1953.

The SMMT said the reduction was mainly due to ongoing model changeovers, restructuring and the impact of US tariffs.

A total of 47,723 cars rolled off factory lines last month, while commercial vehicle output was down by more than 50% to 2,087 units.

Car production for export fell by 27.8%, with shipments to the EU and US, the UK’s two largest markets, down by 22.5% and 55.4% respectively.

The SMMT said rapid action on energy costs and an increased ability to access key overseas markets, as well as additional measures to energise domestic demand, could put the UK on course to reclaim its place in the top 15 automotive manufacturing nations, for the first time since 2018.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “While 2025 has proved to be an incredibly challenging year for UK automotive production, there is the beginning of some optimism for the future.

“Confirmed trade deals with crucial markets, especially the US and a more positive relationship with the EU, as well as Government strategies on industry and trade that recognise the critical role the sector plays in driving economic growth, should help recovery.

“With rapid implementation, particularly on the energy costs constraining our competitiveness, the UK can deliver the jobs, growth and decarbonisation that is desperately needed.”