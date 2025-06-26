William and Kate named ‘most socially significant people in Britain’ by Tatler

The Prince and Princess of Wales have topped Tatler’s Social Power Index of the 100 “most socially significant people” in Britain in 2025.

William and Kate were named number one in the society bible’s annual list and hailed as “the most influential in the land”, ahead of Sir David Attenborough and the Beckhams.

The magazine called the future King and Queen “dream dinner guests” and praised the princess’s “grace and grit” after her cancer diagnosis.

Sir David and Lady Beckham also appeared in the top 10 (Finnbarr Webster/PA)

“Top billing goes to the Prince and Princess of Wales, future rulers of this sceptred isle – and dream dinner guests,” it said.

The magazine added: “Aston Villa, the beauty of nature, tennis: the Prince and Princess of Wales have plenty of passions and there’s much to admire about the royal couple, especially the grace and grit displayed by Catherine after her cancer diagnosis.

“They will have a kingdom to run in due course, which makes them the No 1 couple to have at your table.”

Kate was singled out for her ‘grace and grit’ after her cancer diagnosis (Aaron Chown/PA)

British and Irish Lions captain Maro Itoje and his model and artist wife Mimi came second, with Itoje praised for his rugby achievements, his poetry writing, passion for art, and for appearing on a previous Tatler cover.

Also on the list were former England men’s football captain Sir David Beckham and ex-Spice Girl Lady Beckham in fifth place, with Tatler declaring that thanks to Sir David’s new knighthood: “Brand Beckham just grows and grows.”

Other famous names included naturalist Sir David Attenborough, Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who was singled out for his karaoke performances, Industry star Marisa Abela and The Crown actor Dominic West.

Actress Marisa Abela also earned a mention in Tatler’s Social Power Index this year (Ian West/PA)

The Tatler Social Power Index 2025 top 10:

1. The Prince & Princess of Wales

2. Maro & Mimi Itoje

3. Princess Dora Loewenstein

4. Johnny & Clare Hornby

5. Sir David Beckham & Lady Beckham

6. Sir David Attenborough

7. Dominic West & Catherine Fitzgerald

8. Wes Streeting & Joe Dancey

9. Lord & Lady Bamford

10. Marisa Abela & Jamie Bogyo

– The full Social Power Index is available in the August issue of Tatler, via digital download and on newsstands from Thursday July 3.