Parliamentary schedule for Thursday June 26
By contributor Rhiannon James, PA Parliamentary Editor
Published
We will be covering the House of Commons and House of Lords throughout the day.
All timings approximate and subject to business.
House of Commons:
0930 Transport questions
1030 Business questions to Commons Leader Lucy Powell
1130 Supply and Appropriation (Main Estimates) (No. 2) Bill: second and third reading
General debate on armed forces day
An adjournment debate on potential merits of floating solar panels
Westminster Hall:
1330 Select committee statement from Joint Committee on human rights
1350 IVF egg donation in young women
1510 Funding of the BBC World Service
House of Lords:
1100 Oral questions
1150 Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill – committee stage (day one)