Parliamentary schedule for Thursday June 26

We will be covering the House of Commons and House of Lords throughout the day.

All timings approximate and subject to business.

House of Commons:

0930 Transport questions

1030 Business questions to Commons Leader Lucy Powell

1130 Supply and Appropriation (Main Estimates) (No. 2) Bill: second and third reading

General debate on armed forces day

An adjournment debate on potential merits of floating solar panels

Westminster Hall:

1330 Select committee statement from Joint Committee on human rights

1350 IVF egg donation in young women

1510 Funding of the BBC World Service