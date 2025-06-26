Nicola Benedetti takes festival experience to patients with hospital performance

Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti has performed for patients, families and hospital staff who are unable to attend the Edinburgh International Festival.

Benedetti, who is the festival’s director, performed at the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh on Thursday.

Joined by guitarist Plinio Fernandes, the pair put on the show as part of a series of NHS Festival Sessions, a partnership between the festival and NHS Lothian Charity: Tonic Arts.

Benedetti said: “I believe in removing barriers to cultural discovery. Everyone is invited to the international festival – that’s why half of our tickets will be sold for £30 or less, and by extending our performances into community and healthcare settings, we’re reaching people where they are, and bringing a taste of the festival to those who may be unable to attend.”

Nicola Benedetti met with patients including Callan Jones, three, during the show at the Royal Hospital for Children & Young People (Jane Barlow/PA)

Len McCaffer, Tonic Arts manager at NHS Lothian Charity, said: “Our partnership with the Edinburgh International Festival through the NHS Festival Sessions is a fantastic way to bring the transformative power of music directly into our hospitals.

“These year-round performances are a hugely anticipated part of our participatory arts calendar, making live performances accessible for those who would otherwise be unable to attend.

“It is such a privilege to work together to bring world-class artists and musicians like Nicola Benedetti to perform directly to our patients, staff, and volunteers.

“Witnessing the joy and emotional connection these live sessions create really demonstrates the importance and positive impact of the arts on wellbeing.”