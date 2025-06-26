LNER is ‘blueprint’ for train nationalisation, minister says

LNER is the “blueprint” for renationalising all train services in Britain, the rail minister said.

Lord Hendy praised the operator for putting “passengers first” and described it as a “trailblazer for innovation”.

LNER, which was brought into public ownership in 2018, is the country’s fastest-growing long-distance operator.

It carried 23.7 million passengers in the year to the end of March.

That is the second year in a row it has set a new record for annual journeys on the East Coast Main Line, which connects London’s King’s Cross station with Aberdeen via cities such as Peterborough, Leeds, York, Newcastle and Edinburgh.

In December the operator will run an additional 37 daily weekday services, as it increases its hourly frequencies between King’s Cross and Newcastle from two to three.

It will also enhance its weekend services.

In 2023, LNER became the first operator to trial the 70-min Flex ticket, which provides passengers with some flexibility and is aimed at easing the fares system.

The operator was also included in a partnership which fitted antennas inside two tunnels to boost mobile connectivity as trains approach and leave King’s Cross.

Lord Hendy said: “LNER is making more journeys than ever under public ownership and has become a trailblazer for innovation across our railways from trialling simpler tickets to using antennas to boost wi-fi.

“They’ve proven time and again that public ownership can deliver cutting-edge services that put passengers first, and this is a blueprint that we’ll be following as we overhaul the rail network and set up Great British Railways (GBR).”

GBR is an upcoming public sector body that will oversee Britain’s rail infrastructure and train operation.

LNER managing director David Horne said public ownership has “given us the platform to innovate, grow and focus on delivering for the people and places we serve”.

He went on: “We’ve shown that a publicly owned railway can lead the industry – from digital ticketing and greener trains to inclusive travel and simpler fares.”

South Western Railway became the first operator to be renationalised under the Labour Government on May 25.

The next will be c2c – which runs between London and Essex – on July 20, with Greater Anglia following on October 12.