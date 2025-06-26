Judge wants all sides to work towards November trial date for Donaldsons

A judge has said he wants all sides to work towards ensuring the trial of former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife Lady Donaldson, on charges relating to alleged historical sex offences, goes ahead in November.

A previous court hearing had been told that there had been a deterioration in the medical condition of Eleanor Donaldson.

A brief review of the case at Newry Crown Court on Thursday heard that an assessment over whether she is currently fit to stand trial will take place next month.

The trial had previously been due to start in March, but was delayed because of Eleanor Donaldson’s ill health.

A new trial date has been set for November 3.

Eleanor Donaldson at an earlier court hearing (Liam McBurney/PA)

Jeffrey Donaldson, 62, who did not attend the hearing on Thursday, has pleaded not guilty to 18 alleged offences.

The charges include one count of rape as well as allegations of indecent assault and gross indecency.

The charges span a time period between 1985 and 2008, and there are two alleged victims.

Eleanor Donaldson, 59, of Dublinhill Road, Dromore, who also did not attend court, is facing charges of aiding and abetting, which she denies.

Prosecuting barrister Fiona O’Kane told the court that the hearing had been organised to ensure “all matters are still on track”.

Eleanor Donaldson’s barrister, Ciara Ennis, said there was a “firm date” for her client to see a forensic psychiatrist on July 18.

She said: “There is absolutely no reason I can see at this point that it won’t go ahead as planned.”

Judge Paul Ramsey said that the case had already been listed for review again on August 1 in Belfast.

He said: “By that stage you should have the report, or at least a summary of the findings of the report.

“The prosecution will then decide what they want to do.”

Ms O’Kane said the prosecution had been “proactive” and had instructed their own psychiatrist, pending the results of the report from the forensic psychiatrist.

Judge Ramsey said: “The other thing we have to keep in mind, that we are moving towards the anticipated date of the trial, which I am anxious to maintain and keep.”

Ms O’Kane said: “There is a triumvirate of interests going on here, obviously the complainants are very keen that this matter is progressed, we have the public at large who have an interest in the case, and then there are the defendants themselves.”

Judge Ramsey said: “I think everybody should work towards that date in any event. Hopefully we will see what matters progress.”

Jeffrey Donaldson, the long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, was arrested and charged at the end of March last year.

He resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after the allegations emerged.

Weeks before his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont after a two-year boycott of the powersharing institutions.

Previous deputy leader Gavin Robinson was appointed his successor as DUP chief.