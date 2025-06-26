Jockey charged with drink driving after car crashes into tree

Jockey Oisin Murphy has been charged with drink driving after a car left a West Berkshire road and crashed into a tree.

Murphy, 29, of Beales Farm Road, Lambourn, Hungerford, was charged by postal requisition on June 19 with one count of driving a motor vehicle while over the prescribed limit of alcohol and one count of failing to co-operate with a preliminary test at the roadside, Thames Valley Police said.

The charge is in connection with a single vehicle road traffic collision at about 12.05am on April 27 when a grey Mercedes A Class left the road and crashed into a tree in Hermitage, West Berkshire, the force added.

Murphy, who grew up in Killarney, Co Kerry, is due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on July 3.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “It is vital that people do not speculate or spread misinformation on social media as this is a live investigation.”