Give 65-year-olds automatic Japanese-style health MOTs, social care report urges

Japanese-style health MOTs for people when they turn 65 could help transform adult social care in England, a new report has suggested.

The move to a preventative approach would likely lead to a better quality of life for older adults and potentially fewer care home admissions, the Institute For Public Policy Research (IPPR) said.

The think tank has set out a plan to stop the “spiralling costs” of adult social care, referring to a £23.3 billion bill for local authorities in 2023/24.

Its findings are supported by Sir Andrew Dilnot, the architect of reform recommendations more than a decade ago, who said the “yawning and indefensible gap in our collective welfare provision” must be addressed urgently.

The state of adult social care in England is under review by the Casey Commission, which aims to set out a plan for how to implement a national care service, as promised by Labour in its election manifesto.

The first phase of the review is expected to report next year, although recommendations from the initial probe will be implemented in phases over the course of 10 years.

Social care leaders have raised concerns over the potential timeline of 2036 for some reforms to be introduced.

The second phase of the commission, setting out longer-term reforms, is due to report by 2028.

The IPPR has set out its own recommendations, insisting that there should be a “right to live and age well” as part of any reforms.

Among the measures suggested in its latest report is automatic assessment of the care needs of all adults turning 65 as well as those receiving other disability-related benefits.

The report stated Government “should look to the Japanese model of proactive assessments” and while funding will be needed for such a move, “a more effective state social care system would invest in, not drain, the economy”.

The report said Japanese people are automatically assessed for a range of support including home-based help with cooking and dressing to residential respite and some nursing or medical care for long-term conditions when they turn 65 years old.

It stated: “Care is managed by community comprehensive support centres, which employ long-term care specialists, care managers, and social workers.

“This model emphasises preventative care and home-based services, reducing both cost and reliance on institutional care while supporting family caregivers.

“Japan has half the number of people in care homes as the UK, despite a much older population.”

The report’s other recommendations include investment in exercise groups and community centres to support older people and those with disabilities to stay healthy and active, as well as further training and development for carers, enabling them to give more personalised care.

The IPPR also argued there must be a care costs cap, based on Dilnot Commission recommendations, but with additional central Government funding.

Proposals for an £86,000 cap on the amount an older or disabled person would have to pay towards their social care support at home or in care homes were scrapped by Labour last year.

Sir Andrew Dilnot said he supports the IPPR report’s recommendations (Fergus Burnett/PA)

Sir Andrew, who chaired the 2010 commission into adult social care, said the IPPR paper “argues powerfully and persuasively that good social care provision can be a wonderful way of enhancing human flourishing”.

He added: “For far, far too long we have had a social care system that fails us all – those who need care, those who provide care, and those who might need care in the future.

“Acting now can transform lives for those with care needs, create a vibrant and exciting care sector, and finally fill this yawning and indefensible gap in our collective welfare provision. Let’s do it.”

Sir Andrew previously deemed it “completely unnecessary” to wait three years for the commission’s longer-term recommendations and argued it is “perfectly feasible” for the Government to set out by the end of this year what it is going to do.

IPPR research fellow Dr Annie Williamson said: “A proactive approach to adult social care, including universal MOT-style assessments at 65 and early support, could help people maintain independence for longer while reducing long-term costs.

“A shift to prevention will mean fewer care home admissions, better quality of life for older adults, and more sustainable funding. As the UK grapples with rising demand and strained budgets, this kind of forward-thinking reform offers a way out.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Through our 10-Year Health Plan, we will shift healthcare from treatment to prevention to help people live longer, healthier lives.

“This includes diagnosing and treating conditions earlier, predicting and preventing problems before they become serious, and helping people to live healthier lifestyles.

“At the same time, Baroness Casey has begun her work on the Independent Commission into adult social care, which will start a national conversation and provide recommendations for a National Care Service that is fair and affordable for all – and works alongside the NHS.”