Trump’s state visit set for September due to King and US leader’s busy diaries

Donald Trump is to make a full state visit to the UK this year after the King and the US president’s busy diaries mean they are unable to meet informally first over the summer, it is understood.

The Times reported that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has gone against the wishes of the King by bringing Mr Trump’s “bells and whistles” state visit forward to September.

The newspaper said the Palace had been hoping for a more leisurely approach building towards the state visit, amid concern over Mr Trump’s threat to make Canada the US’s 51st state.

The then-prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall with US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania in 2019 (Chris Jackson/PA)

Charles, who is King of Canada, suggested in a letter personally delivered to Mr Trump by Sir Keir in the Oval Office in February that they might meet at Balmoral or Dumfries House Scotland first before the much grander state visit.

But it is understood that, although all options were explored, there were logistical challenges surrounding an informal visit, with complexities in both the King and Mr Trump’s diaries meaning a private meeting was not possible over the course of the summer months.

The diary issues come despite the King heading to Scotland for his summer break each year, and Mr Trump being expected to visit his new, second golf course in Aberdeenshire when it opens this summer.

US President Donald Trump is presented with a letter from the King in February suggesting a first meeting and then a state visit (Carl Court/PA)

It is said that the logistical reasons why the private meeting cannot precede the state visit are understood and appreciated by all parties.

Formal planning for the official state visit has now begun.

The Manu Regia, the hand-signed formal invitation from the monarch to Mr Trump for a second state visit, was hand-delivered last week by British representatives from the Washington embassy to the White House.

A Palace aide said: “His Majesty has known President Trump for many years and looks forward to hosting him and the First Lady later this year.”

US President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth II during the state banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2019 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The exact dates of Mr Trump’s stay will be announced in due course, but September is said to be the most likely.

The politician was already feted with a grand state visit to the UK, hosted by the late Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2019.

Precedent for second-term US presidents who have already made a state visit is usually tea or lunch with the monarch at Windsor Castle, as was the case for George W Bush and Barack Obama.

But Mr Trump is being treated with an unprecedented second state visit for a US president, this time at Windsor.

The Times suggested Sir Keir was hoping to prioritise his attempt to curry favour with Mr Trump and capitalise on the president’s fascination with the royal family.

A Number 10 spokesman said: “It’s a matter for the Palace.”