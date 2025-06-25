Trial set for man charged with murdering partner found stabbed after explosion

A trial date has been set for a man charged with murdering his partner, who was found stabbed following a gas explosion at her home.

Annabel Rook, 46, was found with multiple stab wounds in the living room of a house in Dumont Road, Stoke Newington, north-east London, on June 17.

Clifton George, 44, of Dumont Road, Stoke Newington, who was charged on Sunday with Ms Rook’s murder, spoke only to confirm his identity when he appeared in the dock at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday.

He was also charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

Annabel Rook died after being found with stab wounds inside a house where a gas explosion took place (Metropolitan Police/PA)

George was arrested at the scene shortly after officers arrived and taken to hospital with slash injuries.

He was later released into police custody before being charged, the Metropolitan Police said.

Ms Rook died as a result of the knife wounds, according to a preliminary post-mortem, Nicholas Hearn, prosecuting, told the court.

George, who was wearing a grey jumper, was not asked to enter any pleas on Wednesday.

Clifton George (left) spoke to confirm his identity when he appeared in the dock at Snaresbrook Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

He was remanded into custody by Judge Oscar Del Fabbro and told he would next appear at the same court on September 24 for a further case management hearing.

A trial date was fixed for June 1 next year.

Police were called at 4.57am on June 17 to reports of a gas explosion with a person trapped inside the property.

The front bay window of the property was completely blown out that morning, with debris including plants, wooden shutters and glass scattered across the street.

Six fire engines and 40 firefighters were also called to the scene.