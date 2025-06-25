Thunderstorms to hit parts of UK ahead of 30C weekend

Thunderstorms are set to hit parts of the UK before 30C temperatures over the weekend, forecasters say.

Wednesday is due to be “humid and very warm” in the south of England, with a “threat of heavy, possibly thundery showers” later in the day, the Met Office said.

Thunderstorms with “lightning, hail, and heavy rain” may lash the south east of England overnight before clearing on Thursday, forecaster Paul Gundersen said.

He continued: “Elsewhere through Thursday, rain will move eastwards across the UK, clearing to showers, with some sunny spells breaking through at times.

“Friday will start dry in the east, with rain moving in from the west, becoming showery later.”

Mr Gundersen said that many parts of the country will stay dry on Saturday, with a patch of rain moving south east and easing.

Sunday is due to see “variable cloud and showers” in the north, with “patchy rain and drizzle” in the west, but otherwise stay dry with sunny spells, he added.

Parts of the south are set to hit highs of 30C over the weekend, which would be hotter than Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, according to forecasts.