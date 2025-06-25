Met chief praises officers’ ‘extraordinary bravery’ responding to sword attacker

The head of the Metropolitan Police has praised the “extraordinary bravery” of the officers who responded to a sword attacker who killed a schoolboy and injured others during a rampage.

Marcus Arduini Monzo, 37, had gone into a cannabis-induced psychosis when he killed 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin with a samurai sword in Hainault, north-east London, on April 30 last year, the Old Bailey heard.

On Wednesday, Monzo was found guilty of Daniel’s murder, three charges of attempted murder, aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article relating to a kitchen knife.

He was cleared of one count of attempted murder in relation to the victim Henry De Los Rios Polania, but found guilty of the lesser offence of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Monzo previously admitted having the samurai sword used to kill Daniel and a katana sword found in his van.

Sir Mark Rowley said he hopes the verdict “brings some small semblance of justice and closure” for Daniel’s loved ones.

Along with his statement, the Metropolitan Police shared videos on X of the moment police confront Monzo in the street, then chase after him, before one officer is attacked by Monzo while another shouts “police officer stabbed”.

Clips showing other officers confronting Monzo are also on the video, before it shows him being put in handcuffs.

A separate video has been shared by the force of Monzo filming himself unboxing a sword and describing it as “freaking sexy”.

Sir Mark praised the “extraordinary bravery” and “relentless courage” of the officers who responded to the incident.

“Many will remember the events that unfolded in Hainault in April last year and the shock waves that they sent through communities,” he said.

“The two elements of this case which drew such attention were, of course, the horrendous killing of Daniel, but second to that, the most extraordinary bravery of our officers who responded that day.

“People sometimes talk casually about officers courageously running towards danger, but what happened that day is the most extraordinary example of the relentless courage that leaves 18 officers a day assaulted in London, two seriously injured each week.

“Our colleagues, desperate to protect the community, ran towards an erratic and violent man who had just killed a young child and injured many others.”

He added: “Two of the officers suffered life-changing injuries, which I know they’re still working hard to recover from today, and despite seeing their colleagues suffer those injuries, additional officers, without hesitation, continued to pursue the suspect, using every tactic available to stop this rampage.

“The actions of all those involved that day were truly extraordinary. My heartfelt thanks and admiration remain with them and those who investigated this case and since secured justice for the grieving family.

“It is an absolute privilege to work alongside those who courageously police the streets of London every day, routinely putting their safety at risk in the protection of the public.

“This is a heartbreaking case for all involved, while nothing can take away the pain that they feel, I do hope that today’s verdict affords some comfort to Daniel’s family.”

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell said outside court on Wednesday afternoon: “Marcus Monzo set out that morning under the influence of cannabis, with a clear intention to kill a number of people.

“It didn’t matter who they were and sadly, he targeted Daniel in a cowardly and brutal attack.

“A number of other local people were also attacked, seriously injured and threatened that day – and I would like to acknowledge their bravery and resilience in giving evidence in this case.”

He said that police officers and paramedics were on the scene within minutes of Monzo attacking Daniel, adding: “I am in no doubt that the actions of those officers who arrived to pursue and attempt to detain Monzo saved lives and prevented more harm.”

Monzo will be sentenced on Friday at the Old Bailey.