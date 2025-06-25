Heathrow ‘needs improvement’ in how disabled flyers are treated, regulator says

Heathrow “needs improvement” in how it assists passengers with disabilities or reduced mobility, a regulator has found.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which conducted the assessment, also gave the same rating to Edinburgh and Glasgow Prestwick airports.

It said the three airports have “clearly more to do” in their provision of additional support.

Fourteen UK airports were rated as “good” and 11 as “very good”.

None were rated “poor”.

CAA group director for consumers and markets Selina Chadha said disabled passengers and those with limited mobility should be able to be “confident when travelling through UK airports”.

She continued: “Our mission is to protect people and enable aerospace, and we believe the entire industry should be behind the goal of making aviation accessible to all.

“It is welcome that most airports scored positively, but there is clearly more to do from those found to be needing improvement.

“With demand for these services rising dramatically in recent years, all airports have a huge challenge ahead to ensure they continue to offer the assistance services their passengers deserve.”