Fresh appeal for information about Co Antrim farmer shot dead in 1972

A fresh appeal for information has been launched about the death of a Co Antrim farmer who was found shot dead at his home in 1972.

Joseph Leitch, 72, was found at his property at The Craigs in Cullybackey on Saturday April 22 1972.

Police have indicated he may have been killed in a robbery gone wrong.

“Mr Leitch, a 72-year-old retired farmer, lived alone at his property in The Craigs, Cullybackey,” a police spokesperson said.

“On Saturday, April 22 1972, at approximately 12.15am he returned home after visiting his nephew and sister, a short distance away.

“Mr Leitch’s body was discovered that evening by a neighbour who had called to visit him. It was later concluded he had died from gunshot wounds.”

Police have said they want to establish Mr Leitch’s activities in the days before he was found dead.

“More specifically, if he attended Fairhill Market in Ballymena, which was part of his routine,” they said.

“It remains unclear whether the murder took place before or after a possible market visit.

“One line of inquiry we have focused on is the possibility that Mr Leitch’s murder was connected to a robbery.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have known Joseph Leitch, seen him that day or recalls anything – no matter how small – that might assist the inquiry.

“This renewed appeal is being made with the support of the victim’s family.”

If you have any information, please contact officers on 101. You can also make a report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/