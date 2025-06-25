‘Disconnect’ between Government and businesses over post-Brexit trade – Empey

There is a disconnect between the Government and businesses operating under the terms of the Windsor Framework, a House of Lords committee has heard.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said “goods are flowing” and they listen to stakeholders, adding they have an obligation to make the framework work.

“The goods are flowing from GB to Northern Ireland, from Northern Ireland to GB, which is of course what we want, and the economy in Northern Ireland is doing OK,” he added.

However, former UUP leader Lord Empey said they have received different reports on operating under the post-Brexit trading deal.

Lord Empey questioned Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn and Nick Thomas-Symonds, Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office, at the House of Lords Northern Ireland Scrutiny Committee (Parliament/PA)

Nick Thomas-Symonds, Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office, also appeared at the House of Lords Northern Ireland Scrutiny Committee which has been holding evidence sessions examining the operation of the Windsor Framework.

He told peers that he has seen in person the arrangements at Belfast Port, and listened to Northern Ireland businesses, describing the region’s voice on the issue as being “heard loud and clear”.

The Windsor Framework was agreed between the UK and the EU in 2023, amending the Northern Ireland Protocol. It governs post-Brexit trading arrangements in the region.

The DUP later reached the Safeguarding The Union deal with the previous UK government to further reduce some checks and paperwork on goods moving from the rest of the UK into Northern Ireland, leading to the restoration of the powersharing Executive at Stormont last year.

However, many unionists remain opposed to the framework, stating it creates a new regulatory border within the United Kingdom and because Northern Ireland continues to follow some EU laws relating to goods.

Mr Benn conceded there are “quite a lot” of bodies relating to the framework, referencing the East-West Council, Intertrade UK and the independent monitoring panel which is set to issue its first six monthly report in the autumn.

“They are all bodies set up to deal with different aspects… there are quite a lot of bodies, they are intended to give reassurance to people that someone independent is looking at how the whole thing is working, then people can read the reports and make a judgment,” he said.

Lord Empey contended there “is a disconnect” with what the ministers were saying, and what the committee has heard from others.

“We received a report yesterday from the FSB (Federation of Small Businesses) of widespread trade friction, low strategic confidence, dual market access under-utilised, government support gaps, operational disruption and costs,” he said.

“We understand you have been confronted with a situation you didn’t make but our job in doing a report is to try and make things better, even though the problem might be fundamentally insoluble in principle in the long term.

“I would just urge you to recognise the fact that however hard you’re trying, out there is a gap.”

Mr Thomas-Symonds responded by saying he was “not suggesting a counsel of perfection to this committee”.

“I’m coming out to set out the measures the Government is taking to try to raise awareness, try to ensure that businesses of all sizes are aware of where they can go for information and assistance,” he said.

“But where there are issues, it is certainly not a brick wall being built or an inability to listen. Where there are issues that are being raised and there are problems, my instinct is always to try and find a practical solution to address them.”