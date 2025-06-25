Calls hit by Three mobile phone network outage

Three has apologised after thousands of Britons were unable to make calls following an outage.

The mobile network said users were being impacted by “an issue affecting voice services”.

However, it said that data services, such as 5G, had not been impacted and that these could therefore be used to make calls.

The Down Detector outage website highlighted a spike in Three users reporting issues on Wednesday, with more than 9,000 reports.

In a statement on social media, the company said: “We’re aware of an issue affecting voice services and are working hard to fix it.

“Data services are working normally, so calls can be placed via third-party messaging apps.

“We’re really sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Other phone network brands run by Three, such as Smarty and ID Mobile, were also affected as a result.

Smarty released a similar statement to Three on social media apologising to its customers.

It comes weeks after Three UK completed its £15 billion mega-merger with competitor Vodafone to create one of the UK’s largest telecoms companies.

The new VodafoneThree business has around 27 million customers.