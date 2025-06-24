Second flight evacuating Britons from Israel leaves Tel Aviv

A second flight evacuating Britons from Israel has left Tel Aviv, the Foreign Office confirmed.

A plane was scheduled to depart the city for the UK’s military base in Larnaca, Cyprus, where passengers are then expected to be transferred onto a civilian charter aircraft for their onwards journey to the UK.

The Foreign Office said further flights would be considered depending on demand, and British nationals are urged to continue registering their presence in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

The first Britons to be evacuated from Israel via this route landed at Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday.

Passengers paid £350 each for the journey, which was organised by the Foreign Office.

Israeli airline El Al is also operating a commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Heathrow airport, which is due to arrive at 8.20pm on Tuesday.

Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer told the Commons that the “flow of flights out of Israel still remain limited” because of the country’s conflict with Iran.

He went on: “British nationals in Israel will want to make their own judgments about whether they will want to wait for a flight or make a land journey, and my officials are available to advise every constituent on the options before them.”

He added: “We are providing support and advice to more than 1,000 British nationals as they seek to leave the region by land and air.

“We have deployed teams to Israel, Cyprus, Egypt and Jordan.

“Our embassy in Tehran has been temporarily withdrawn but continues to provide support for British nationals in Iran remotely.”