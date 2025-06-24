PM to announce ‘biggest strengthening of UK nuclear posture in a generation’

Sir Keir Starmer is set to announce a strengthening of the UK’s nuclear deterrent at this week’s Nato summit with the purchase of 12 new fighter jets.

Billed by Downing Street as “the biggest strengthening of the UK’s nuclear posture in a generation”, the move will see the UK purchase 12 F35A jets and join Nato’s airborne nuclear mission.

The jets, a variant of the F35Bs the UK already uses, can carry conventional weapons, but can also be equipped with nuclear bombs.

Sir Keir said: “In an era of radical uncertainty we can no longer take peace for granted, which is why my government is investing in our national security, ensuring our armed forces have the equipment they need and communities up and down the country reap the benefits from our defence dividend.”

The decision represents a victory for the Royal Air Force, which has long pushed for a return of its nuclear capabilities since the last British air-dropped nuclear weapon was withdrawn from service after the end of the Cold War.

Sir Keir Starmer has travelled to The Hague for a Nato conference, where leaders are expected to commit to spending 5% of GDP on defence and security. (Ben Stansall/PA)

Since then, the UK’s nuclear deterrent has been carried exclusively by the Royal Navy’s submarines, which the Government has also promised to invest in renewing with four new vessels.

Sir Keir added: “Supporting 100 businesses across the country and more than 20,000 jobs, these F35 dual capable aircraft will herald a new era for our world-leading Royal Air Force and deter hostile threats that threaten the UK and our Allies.”

Defence Secretary John Healey said the decision followed a strategic defence review that “confirmed we face new nuclear risks, with other states increasing, modernising and diversifying their nuclear arsenals”.

The review, published earlier this month, recommended beginning discussions with the US and Nato on “enhanced UK participation” in the alliance’s nuclear mission, and raised the possibility of acquiring F35As.

Nato’s nuclear mission involves allied aircraft being equipped with American B61 bombs stockpiled in Europe.

Nato secretary general Mark Rutte welcomed the announcement as ‘yet another robust contribution’ from the UK to the alliance. (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Seven nations currently contribute so-called “dual capability aircraft” to Nato’s nuclear mission, but a the use of nuclear weapons would require the authorisation of the alliance’s nuclear planning group as well as the US president and British prime minister.

The alliance’s secretary-general Mark Rutte welcomed the announcement, saying it was “yet another robust British contribution to Nato”.

Alongside the nuclear announcement, the UK is set to provide 350 air defence missiles to Ukraine as Sir Keir and Mr Healey push for Nato to provide Kyiv with further support.

The delivery will be funded by £70 million raised from the interest on seized Russian assets.

Sir Keir said: “Russia, not Ukraine, should pay the price for Putin’s barbaric and illegal war, so it is only right we use the proceeds from seized Russian assets to ensure Ukraine has the air defence it needs.”

Wednesday is also expected to see Nato allies formally sign up to a target of spending 5% of the GDP on defence and security.

The figure includes 3.5% on “core” defence spending, with another 1.5% being spent on wider security and resilience measures such as critical infrastructure, border security and intelligence.

On Tuesday, the UK committed to reaching the new 5% target from 2035, but the Prime Minister declined to say how the Government would pay for the increase from its current target of spending 2.5% of GDP on defence from 2027.