Lidl recalls air fryer over potential ‘fire hazard’

Lidl has launched an urgent recall for a popular air fryer, warning that it could be a “fire hazard”.

The discount supermarket chain has shared a recall notice for the Tower eight litre dual basket air fryer, which it had sold in its stores.

It said all stock with the T17129L product code has been affected but stressed that no other Tower products sold in Lidl GB stores have been impacted.

The product has a risk of ‘overheating’, the retailer said (Lidl/PA)

Tower is recalling the products “due to risk of overheating”, the retailer said.

It added that this could ultimately “present a fire hazard” to shoppers who bought the item.

“If you own one of the affected models, please stop using it immediately,” Lidl said in the recall notice.

Customers who bought affected air fryers have been urged to contact the supplier directly through www.tower-safety.co.uk.

They will then be able to see if their particular product has been affected and can access instructions for returning it.

The retailer added: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation.”

It comes weeks after Lidl confirmed a product recall on packets of hash browns over concerns they could contain pieces of metal.

It recalled 750 gram packets of Harvest Basket Hash browns, with the 5144L batch code and best before date of 24/05/2027, over the “potential presence of foreign bodies, metal”.

It warned that this could present a choking hazard and told shoppers not to eat the products.