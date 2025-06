Legislation to ban imports from Israeli settlements brought before Cabinet

Legislation that will ban imports from Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian territories will come before the Irish Cabinet on Tuesday morning.

Deputy Irish premier Simon Harris will bring forward the renamed Israeli Settlements (Prohibition of Importation of Goods) Bill 2025.

It will ban trade with the occupied Palestinian territory.

It follows a decision by Government to opt for fresh legislation instead of progressing the Occupied Territories Bill, first tabled in 2018.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Mr Harris said Ireland will become the first country in Europe to bring forward legislation to ban trade with the occupied Palestinian territories.

“This is an important measure, because we are speaking up and speaking out on behalf of the people of Ireland in relation to this genocidal activity,” he added.

“But, of course, I actually think and hope that the real benefit of publishing this legislation today will be that it may inspire other countries to do likewise, because it’s important that every country uses every lever at its disposal.

“Our own domestic legislation comes against a backdrop of two important developments in Europe yesterday.

“Firstly, we saw for the very first time a review concluded of the Association Agreement, which told us what we already knew, but stated it very clearly that Israel is in breach of its human rights obligations.

“Secondly, Ireland joined with nine other European countries in calling on the European Commission to now review the EU’s obligations under the ICJ advisory opinion.

“I don’t believe the European Union is in compliance with its obligations under the ICJ advisory opinion. We now want to see Europe legally review whether it’s right to have trade in goods or services at an EU level with the occupied Palestinian territories.”

Senator Frances Black, who brought forward the original Bill, welcomed the move.

She said: “We urgently need to see action now. I have to be clear on this, the legislation that’s agreed by cabinet today, it’s still only draft, but the Tanaiste has committed both to me and publicly that the Government are willing to include services in the final Bill if we can get the legal details right.

“I am 100% certain that we can and I’m going to hold him to that promise.”