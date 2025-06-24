Glastonbury Festival’s poshest tent costing £29k offers helicopter rides to 'beat the traffic'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Located outside of Glastonbury Festival, luxury glamping retreat The Pop-Up Hotel offers guests the chance to "beat the worst of the traffic" and fly into the festival "like rock royalty" on a helicopter.

By parking at Hartham Park Estate or Homewood House Hotel, guests can hop on a 15-minute helicopter transfer for the final 30 miles to Glastonbury - bypassing the gridlocked traffic below.

The Pop-Up Hotel, a luxury glamping company, has set up shop near Worthy Farm.

The Heli-Hop return flights start from £1,399 per person.

Prices start at £2,999 for five nights for a Classic Room for two people, but the Tipi Tenthouse Suite, which can sleep up to 10 people, can be purchased at £28,999.

These prices do not include tickets to Glastonbury Festival.

The Pop-Up Hotel’s luxe glamping experience includes 'creature comforts' such as real beds, private showers and power outlets.

With a wide range of options including classic room tents, Airstreams and Tenthouse Suites, which have multiple bedrooms and ensuites, The Pop-Up Hotel's facilities also include a 24-hour bar and lounge area, a full-size swimming pool and a dedicated car park.

Whilst on-site, guests can also enjoy an a la carte restaurant, live performances and a spa complete with hot tubs, ice baths paired with breathwork, complimentary yoga sessions, and saunas.

The Salon pamper area comes equipped with complimentary tools and products, private cubicle hot showers 24 hours a day and 'proper flushing loos'.

This year, young chef and award-winning author, Max La Manna will also be holding a breakfast cookery demonstration for Hotel guests at the Courtyard Kitchen on June 27.

Nestled in a field just a short walk away from all the action; The Pop-Up Hotel is just a 10-minute flat walk away from Gate D.

It is billed as a place which will "allow you to share your experience with those closest to you whilst giving you your own space too".

There is even personal concierge and customer service teams, luggage and buggy service and 24-hour private security.

Mark Sorrill, Managing Director of The Pop-Up Hotel, said: “Since launching in 2011 as the first luxury glamping accommodation, we’ve evolved to deliver an unparalleled festival experience for our hotel guests during Glastonbury matched with a 5* service found at any international boutique hotel. There’s certainly a reason why it’s a sell-out success every year.”

