Inquest opens into deaths of mother and three children killed in house fire

An inquest has opened into the deaths of a mother and three of her children who died after a house fire in north-west London.

Nusrat Usman, 43, daughter Maryam Mikaiel, 15, and sons Musa Usman, eight, and Raees Usman, four, died after a fire ripped through two terraced homes in Tillett Close, Stonebridge, in the early hours of May 24.

Two other family members, a woman in her 70s and a 13-year-old girl, were also taken to hospital.

Neighbours said the family were of Pakistani origin and had lived on Tillett Close, in the Brent area, for a long time.

Senior coroner Andrew Walker formally opened the inquest into their deaths during a brief hearing at Barnet Coroner’s Court on Tuesday.

The coroner then adjourned the inquest at the request of the police, after being informed in court that an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

No details were given about any of the victims’ cause of death.

A 41-year-old man was arrested outside the houses in connection with the incident and has since been bailed and detained under the Mental Health Act, the Metropolitan Police previously said.

Addressing a police liaison officer during the hearing, Mr Walker said: “Would you pass my deepest sympathies to members of the family who are not attending today.”

The inquest will next be heard at the same court on September 23.