In Pictures: Cate Blanchett’s shell-themed dress warms the cockles at Serpentine

Cate Blanchett brought the seaside to central London as she turned up in an eyecatching dress for the Serpentine Summer Party.

The actress warmed the cockles of admirers with a shell-themed outfit as she joined figures from the world of art, showbiz and politics.

Pop diva Lily Allen, Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan and Minnie Driver also attended the event which is an annual fixture in London’s cultural scene.

Minnie Driver and a guest (Doug Peters/PA)

Dina Asher-Smith (Doug Peters/PA)

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer (Doug Peters/PA)

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan and his wife Saadiya Khan (Doug Peters/PA)

Kelly Osbourne (Doug Peters/PA)

Lord Frederick Windsor and Lady Frederick Windsor (Doug Peters/PA)

Philippa Perry and Sir Grayson Perry (Doug Peters/PA)

Eiza Gonzalez (Doug Peters/PA)

Beth Ditto and Charles Jeffery (Doug Peters/PA)

Jourdan Dunn (Doug Peters/PA)

Georgia May Jagger (Doug Peters/PA)

Celia Imrie (Doug Peters/PA)

Lily Allen (Doug Peters/PA)