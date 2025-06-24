In Pictures: Cate Blanchett’s shell-themed dress warms the cockles at Serpentine
The actress joined many other celebrities at the summer party fundraiser for the galleries.
By contributor PA
Cate Blanchett brought the seaside to central London as she turned up in an eyecatching dress for the Serpentine Summer Party.
The actress warmed the cockles of admirers with a shell-themed outfit as she joined figures from the world of art, showbiz and politics.
Pop diva Lily Allen, Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan and Minnie Driver also attended the event which is an annual fixture in London’s cultural scene.