Shropshire Star
Close

In Pictures: Cate Blanchett’s shell-themed dress warms the cockles at Serpentine

The actress joined many other celebrities at the summer party fundraiser for the galleries.

By contributor PA
Published
Supporting image for story: In Pictures: Cate Blanchett’s shell-themed dress warms the cockles at Serpentine
Cate Blanchett attends the Serpentine Summer Party (Doug Peters/PA)

Cate Blanchett brought the seaside to central London as she turned up in an eyecatching dress for the Serpentine Summer Party.

The actress warmed the cockles of admirers with a shell-themed outfit as she joined figures from the world of art, showbiz and politics.

Pop diva Lily Allen, Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan and Minnie Driver also attended the event which is an annual fixture in London’s cultural scene.

Serpentine Summer Party 2025
Minnie Driver and a guest (Doug Peters/PA)
Serpentine Summer Party 2025
Dina Asher-Smith (Doug Peters/PA)
Serpentine Summer Party 2025
Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer (Doug Peters/PA)
Serpentine Summer Party 2025
Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan and his wife Saadiya Khan (Doug Peters/PA)
Serpentine Summer Party 2025
Kelly Osbourne (Doug Peters/PA)
Serpentine Summer Party 2025
Lord Frederick Windsor and Lady Frederick Windsor (Doug Peters/PA)
Serpentine Summer Party 2025
Philippa Perry and Sir Grayson Perry (Doug Peters/PA)
Serpentine Summer Party 2025
Eiza Gonzalez (Doug Peters/PA)
Serpentine Summer Party 2025
Beth Ditto and Charles Jeffery (Doug Peters/PA)
Serpentine Summer Party 2025
Jourdan Dunn (Doug Peters/PA)
Serpentine Summer Party 2025
Georgia May Jagger (Doug Peters/PA)
Serpentine Summer Party 2025
Celia Imrie (Doug Peters/PA)
Serpentine Summer Party 2025
Lily Allen (Doug Peters/PA)
Serpentine Summer Party 2025
Joanne Froggatt (Doug Peters/PA)

Similar stories

Most popular