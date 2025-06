Full list of projected change in population for local areas in England

Here is a full list of the projected change in population for local areas in England between mid-2022 and mid-2032.

The projections have been published by the Office for National Statistics.

The list is for 309 areas in England, based on 2021 local authority boundaries.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; projected percentage change in population between mid-2022 and mid-2032; estimated size of population in mid-2022 and projected size in mid-2032.

The list is ordered by the size of the percentage change, beginning with the largest.