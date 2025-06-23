Starmer’s national security strategy to call for resilience across society

The UK’s national security strategy is due to be published on Tuesday as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer travels to the Nato summit.

The document will bring together a series of reviews commissioned by the Government, including the recent strategic defence review, a review of the Aukus alliance with the US and Australia and an audit of relations with China.

It will also tie in the industrial and trade strategies and a resilience strategy.

It is expected to call for the whole of society to become more resilient and recognise national security “means more than it used to”.

It will look at a range of areas including border security, supply chains and safety in the online world.

The strategy is expected to set out “systematic” plans to face a world of increasing “grey zone” threats.

Sir Keir said: “The UK has long argued that investment in things like energy security and tackling smuggling gangs is vital to national security.

“That is reflected in the national security strategy and the spending review and is now expected to be recognised by Nato.”