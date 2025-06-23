Sponge test ‘could benefit thousands of people’ with Barrett’s oesophagus

Thousands of people being monitored for food pipe cancer could be spared invasive tests thanks to a “sponge on a string” check, research suggests.

A new study published in the Lancet medical journal found invasive endoscopies could be replaced for over half of patients with Barrett’s oesophagus.

This condition occurs when stomach acid damages the lining of the oesophagus (the food pipe). Some cells may grow abnormally and develop into oesophageal cancer.

At the moment, the NHS offers regular monitoring of the condition every two to five years with an endoscopy, which involves passing a tube with a camera into the oesophagus.

However, a new, less invasive test called a capsule sponge test could be used instead for some patients, researchers believe.

The test is already being used in some NHS hospitals to diagnose the condition.

The new Lancet study, funded by Cancer Research UK, NHS England Cancer Alliance and Innovate UK, was carried out at 13 hospitals in the UK.

Some 910 people took part and were given the capsule test.

This involves a patient swallowing a capsule attached to a string. The capsule dissolves in their stomach and leaves a small sponge.

The sponge is then pulled out via the string by NHS staff after a few minutes, during which time it collects cells from the oesophageal lining.

In the study, around 15% of patients were found to be at high risk of developing cancer, while more than half (54%) were classed as low risk.

The authors concluded that the capsule sponge could then be used to monitor patients with low-risk Barrett’s oesophagus instead of regular endoscopies, and the test could be administered by nurses in GP practices.

The study was from researchers at the University of Cambridge, Addenbrooke’s Hospital and Queen Mary University of London.

Professor Peter Sasieni from the Cancer Research UK’s cancer prevention trials unit at Queen Mary University of London said: “Our findings suggest that the capsule sponge could help stratify patients with Barrett’s oesophagus by risk and that half of them will fall into the low-risk group.

“Given that the risk of these individuals progressing to dysplasia (abnormal cells) and then to oesophageal cancer is so low, it should be safe to replace their usual endoscopy with the capsule sponge.”

Professor Rebecca Fitzgerald, from Cambridge, added: “We are very excited by these results, which could lead to a test that is much more accessible and less operator dependent to improve standards for monitoring for patients with Barrett’s across the NHS and beyond.”

Chief executive of Cancer Research UK, Michelle Mitchell, said: “Survival rates for oesophageal cancer have remained unacceptably low for decades, with fewer than 20% of patients surviving for five or more years after diagnosis.

“Early detection is vital if we are to change this grim statistic.

“The Cancer Research UK–backed capsule sponge represents one of the most promising breakthroughs in early detection we have seen to date.

“These new findings bring us closer to transforming the way we diagnose and ultimately treat this disease.

“If adopted widely, this innovative approach could spare significant numbers of people from discomfort and invasive endoscopies. By bringing this more accessible alternative into community care, we have the potential to save more lives.”