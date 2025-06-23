Qatar temporarily closes airspace amid rising tensions in Middle East

Qatar has temporarily closed its airspace in response to the escalating conflict in the Middle East, grounding flights in and out of the Gulf state.

The move comes after US forces struck three nuclear sites in Iran, prompting Tehran to launch a barrage of retaliatory ballistic missiles against Israel.

In a statement posted to social media on Monday, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “Qatari authorities announce the temporary suspension of air traffic in the country’s airspace, in order to ensure the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors.”

Qatar Airways has been contacted for comment on the impact to its operations.

Airlines are reviewing routes across the region, with some services rerouted or diverted mid-air.

It comes just hours after the Foreign Office advised British nationals in Qatar to “shelter in place” following a US security alert.

The UK Foreign Office is advising against all travel to Iran and urges British nationals in the region to follow local guidance.

It has also updated its travel advice for Qatar, warning British nationals to shelter in place “out of an abundance of caution” following a US security alert in the country.

In updated guidance, it said: “Following a US security alert for US nationals in Qatar, out of an abundance of caution, we recommend that British nationals in Qatar shelter in place until further notice.

“Follow instructions from local authorities.

“The FCDO is in contact with local authorities and international partners, and will provide further updates as the situation develops.”

Qatar is home to Al Udeid airbase, the largest US military installation in the Middle East, where around 8,000 American personnel are based, according to the US State Department.

The base also hosts British forces. No. 83 Expeditionary Air Group, part of the Royal Air Force, is headquartered at Al Udeid and leads UK air operations in the region.

On Monday, flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 showed a Qatar Airways service from Gatwick to Doha make a sharp diversion shortly before entering Qatari airspace.