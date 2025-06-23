New biosecurity centre to tackle pandemics and animal disease gets £1bn funding

A £1 billion investment in a new national biosecurity centre will help tackle animal disease outbreaks and the risk of future pandemics, the Government said.

The announcement is part of a new national security strategy being unveiled on Tuesday, and the facility will join a network of government laboratories to protect the public and respond to biological security risks.

The funding for the next phase of a biosecurity centre at Weybridge, Surrey, comes after warnings from the National Audit Office that the Government was not properly prepared for a major outbreak of animal disease.

Animal diseases such as bird flu, bluetongue and African swine fever can pose serious threats to England’s farming sector, food security, and wildlife, and are a major and increasing risk to public health.

About 60% of all known human infectious diseases can be transmitted from animals to people, and three quarters of emerging infectious diseases originate in animals, officials warned.

The “record” investment will complete the redevelopment of the crumbling animal science facilities at Weybridge, which the National Audit Office (NAO) recently warned was at “very high” risk of site failure.

It aims to enhance detection, surveillance and control measures for high-risk animal diseases such as foot and mouth, officials said.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed said: “The first role of any Government is national security.

“That is why we are making a record investment into the nation’s biosecurity capabilities and, in turn, our national security, after years of chronic underfunding.

“Farmers and food producers will now be better protected from diseases, our food security strengthened, and public health better safeguarded against future pandemics.”

Jenny Stewart, senior science director at the Animal and Plant Health Agency, which runs the labs, said the funding was a “vital milestone” in the delivery of the new facilities.

“Our scientists and specialists at Weybridge are at the heart of the UK’s disease surveillance and response capability and provide a global centre of expertise.

“Investment on this scale will enable them to continue their critical work in modern, fit-for-purpose facilities, supported by the very latest technologies.”

The Government said work was already under way at the Weybridge site, with the first interim labs to support science ready in 2027 and 2028, and the national biosecurity centre due to be operational in 2033-34.