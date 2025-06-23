Man arrested after police officer dragged by car in Co Tyrone

A man has been arrested following an incident in Co Tyrone when a police officer was dragged by a car.

The officer is described as having sustained multiple fractures to his foot along with cuts and bruises.

A police spokesperson said they have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of a number of driving offences after the officer was dragged by a car during a traffic stop in Omagh on Sunday.

Chief Inspector Graham Dodds described a “very dangerous situation which could have had a much, much more dire outcome”.

“The officer stopped a vehicle on the Beltany Road shortly after 11pm,” he said.

“Believing the driver may be under the influence, they prepared to conduct a preliminary breath test (PBT), however, when informed of this, the driver took off at speed dragging the police officer along with his vehicle for several metres before the officer was able to free himself.

“The driver continued to flee the scene.”

He said that both the driver and the vehicle were located in Kesh later where he said the car had run out of fuel.

“The driver was arrested on suspicion of offences including driving with excess alcohol, dangerous driving and assault on police,” he said.

“The officer sustained multiple fractures to his foot along with cuts and bruises and will now be unable to work for several weeks while they heal and recover.

“This was a very dangerous situation which could have had a much, much more dire outcome. Police officers do not go to work expecting to be injured or attacked. No one should.”

He also appealed for information, including requesting that a member of the public who stopped at the scene to offer assistance to the injured officer get in touch.