Irish citizens evacuated from Iran

Three Irish citizens and their dependents have been safely evacuated from Iran after the US joined bombing raids on the country.

It comes after the successful evacuation of 15 Irish citizens and their dependents from Israel on Sunday.

Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Harris said the US attack was an “extraordinarily dangerous escalation” in an already “volatile” situation in the Middle East.

He is to attend a meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers in Brussels on Monday, where the growing crisis in the Middle East will be discussed among other topics.

In a statement, Mr Harris said those who had left Iran will now “travel home”.

“I want to extend our gratitude to our European friends and partners for their excellent support.”

He added: “Throughout this crisis, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and our Embassies have remained in regular contact with Irish citizens in the region.”

Tensions in the Middle East boiled over 10 days ago when Israel launched strikes on Tehran, targeting the country’s nuclear programme.

Israel and Iran have been exchanging strikes with one another since, rekindling fears of a full-scale conflict.

On Saturday the US weighed in, sending planes and submarines to attack Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz, which are linked to Iran’s nuclear programme.

Tehran threatened to retaliate, while US President Donald Trump warned of further action if necessary.

Speaking ahead of the EU meeting on Monday, Mr Harris said there needed to be “a diplomatic solution” to Iran’s nuclear programme.

The Tanaiste said that urgent de-escalation and diplomacy are “crucial”, and the EU “has a role to play in charting a way forward”.

He said he would also be calling for “swift and concrete actions” in response to the EU’s review of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

“We must also maintain a strong focus on the situation in Gaza, which remains catastrophic,” he added.

“I call on Israel to lift its blockade on aid into Gaza. The situation in the West Bank also continues to be unacceptable.

“The EU can and must provide leadership on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, on the release of hostages, on preserving the two-State solution, and on efforts to support peace and stability in the Middle East.”

EU ministers are expected to discuss the latest developments, the situation in Gaza and the West Bank, and the review of Israel’s compliance with Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

Among the other topics to be discussed are the Russian invasion of Ukraine, EU engagement with China, and Georgia.

Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha will also attend the summit and provide an update.

The discussion on China is expected to prepare for the upcoming EU-China Strategic Dialogue and EU-China Summit.

Mr Harris added: “I will be underlining the need to demonstrate our unity and collective backing for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression.

“Recent weeks have seen a significant escalation in brutal Russian air attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. These are not the action of a country interested in peace.”

Those who have been evacuated were among 29 Irish citizens in Iran who had registered with the Irish embassy and around 200 in Israel.