Family of chef who died on Mike Lynch’s yacht say ‘lessons need to be learned’

A lawyer for the family of a chef killed when Mike Lynch’s superyacht sank off Italy said “lessons need to be learned” as they await findings from investigators after the vessel was moved on land.

Seven people died when the Bayesian sank off Porticello in Sicily on August 19, including billionaire Mr Lynch, 59, and his daughter Hannah, 18.

On Monday the 56-metre (184ft) boat was placed in a manufactured steel cradle in Termini Imerese, a town where British and Italian investigators will carry out a full probe into the sinking.

A source close to the salvage team said: “Everyone is glad to have reached the conclusion of this major part of the project.”

A crane lifts tech tycoon Mike Lynch’s superyacht the Bayesian (Peter Byrne/PA)

The family of Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, 59, a chef who died on the vessel, said they now await the UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB)’s analysis of the yacht.

James Healy-Pratt, a partner at Keystone Law, on behalf of the Thomas Family, said: “Lessons need to be learned from this tragedy, as well as establishing the truth of what happened and bringing those responsible to justice.”

Italian prosecutors have said raising and examining the yacht will provide key information for its investigation into the sinking.

Simon Graves, an MAIB investigator, previously told the PA news agency: “When the wreck is brought ashore, we’ll be completing a full examination of the wreck and we’ll be finding out all of the elements that might have contributed to the safety of the vessel.”

Further details such as “escape routes” will be included in its final report on the sinking, according to Mr Graves, who added: “Once we get access to the vessel we’ll be able to tell a fuller picture of activities on board and the sequence of events.”

Seven people died when the Bayesian sank (Peter Byrne/PA)

Meanwhile, salvage workers are conducting a “full sweep” of the seabed near Porticello for any potential debris, a project insider said.

Balloon-like kit will be used to lift the Bayesian’s mast this week.

The 72-metre (236ft) mast was cut off using a remote-controlled tool and rested on the seabed.

About 70 specialist personnel had been mobilised to Porticello from across Europe to work on the recovery operation.

Inquest proceedings in the UK are looking at the deaths of Mr Lynch and his daughter Hannah as well as Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, 70, and his wife, Judy Bloomer, 71, who were all British nationals.

The others who died in the sinking were US lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo.

Fifteen people, including Mr Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, were rescued.